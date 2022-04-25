Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0000 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $120,881.80 and approximately $1,697.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011203 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.73 or 0.00237244 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000087 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

