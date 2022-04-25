BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $57,953.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,493.33 or 1.00032430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025045 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001731 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

