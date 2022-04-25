Binemon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $2.21 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.57 or 0.07371569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

