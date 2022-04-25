Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Todd G. Hartman Sells 1,188 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BBY opened at $91.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 121.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 963 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 233,994 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,988 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.