Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

