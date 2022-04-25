Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $56.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 149.32, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

