Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have 5.15 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of 5.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.

About Bega Cheese

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

