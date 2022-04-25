Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have 5.15 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of 5.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.
About Bega Cheese (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.