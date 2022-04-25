Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.31 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $35.31 million and $5.61 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00099189 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 112,720,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

