Beacon Reaches Market Cap of $679,810.15 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $679,810.15 and $28,932.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

