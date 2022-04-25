Barclays Upgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $885.91 million, a PE ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Harmonic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.