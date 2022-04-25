Barclays Boosts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $130.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.18.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV opened at $158.54 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $124.95 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.11.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,006,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.