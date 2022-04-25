Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $66.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Banner traded as high as $57.91 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 64 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BANR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Banner by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

