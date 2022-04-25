Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.32

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.32 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 22271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

