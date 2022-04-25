Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.31. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

