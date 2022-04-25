Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

BMA stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $991.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 313,048 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.