Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.50) to €7.30 ($7.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.64) to €6.30 ($6.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €7.30 ($7.82) to €6.20 ($6.64) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

BBVA stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.29. 2,417,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,296. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

