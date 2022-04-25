Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.74.

BKR opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,299,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100,842 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

