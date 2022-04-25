B. Riley Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $90.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $80.97 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 21.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.