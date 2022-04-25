B. Riley Financial (RILY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,364,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,749,624. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

