Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.82.

AXTA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 55,304 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 517,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

