AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVDX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.30.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.73.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

