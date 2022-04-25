Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.93

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 6502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

AVAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after buying an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after buying an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 391,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.