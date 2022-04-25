Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $224.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.43. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

