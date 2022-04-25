Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Autohome by 228.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 13.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autohome by 799.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 438,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 11.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. 522,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,635. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

