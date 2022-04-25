Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Autohome reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Autohome by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM remained flat at $$25.92 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 522,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,574. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

