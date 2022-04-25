Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 6.5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.72. 26,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,504,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
