Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 6.5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.72. 26,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,504,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.3% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

