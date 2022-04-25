Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.55.

OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.54% and a negative return on equity of 659.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

