Atlas Protocol Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $552,978.91 and approximately $125,733.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.26 or 0.07315538 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041714 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

