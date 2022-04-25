Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Head to Head Survey

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sunworks and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -26.32% -35.41% -26.11% Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunworks and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sunworks currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 268.85%. Atkore has a consensus target price of $127.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Atkore.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunworks and Atkore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.53 -$26.63 million ($0.97) -1.89 Atkore $2.93 billion 1.49 $587.86 million $14.80 6.55

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atkore beats Sunworks on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

