ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.72.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$45.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$40.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.