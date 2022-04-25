Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.88

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The firm has a market cap of $864.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,348,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 389.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 96.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $14,437,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

