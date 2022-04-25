AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.98

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

AMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.29.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $143.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

