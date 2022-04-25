ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.74

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 20054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($49.07) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($70.10) to GBX 4,100 ($52.26) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.06) to GBX 2,300 ($29.31) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.06) to GBX 2,125 ($27.08) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,824.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

