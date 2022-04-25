Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $224.00

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $224.00 and last traded at $229.19, with a volume of 10034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($62.45) to GBX 4,950 ($63.09) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($66.66) to GBX 4,770 ($60.80) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.47) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,005.75.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.76.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.