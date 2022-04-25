Arweave (AR) Price Hits $26.40 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $881.62 million and $42.97 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $26.40 or 0.00068126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000193 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

