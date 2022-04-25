Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.68

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

AROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,635,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

