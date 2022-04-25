Ark Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.58 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002472 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $133.18 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark's total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,615,993 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

