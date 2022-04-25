ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,365 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,041,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,858,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

