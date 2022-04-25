Argon (ARGON) One Day Volume Hits $74,452.00

Argon (ARGON) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $499,627.99 and approximately $74,452.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.88 or 0.07404311 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,497,965 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

