Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Up 2.8%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $40.23. 153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 355,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

A number of research firms have commented on AMEH. TheStreet lowered Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 73.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth about $589,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

