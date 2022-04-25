APA (NYSE:APA) Trading Down 8.8%

APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.06 and last traded at $37.11. Approximately 197,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,488,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

