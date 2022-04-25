Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $607.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $518.00 to $607.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.95.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.50. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Anthem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

