Analyzing Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volcon and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

Volcon currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 325.53%. Proterra has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.37%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Proterra.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volcon and Proterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 75.38 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Proterra $242.86 million 5.99 -$250.01 million N/A N/A

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proterra.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Proterra N/A -28.08% -18.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volcon beats Proterra on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

