Analysts Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKTX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 813,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,148. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $190.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

