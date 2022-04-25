Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $103.08

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.88. 6,647,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,582. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

