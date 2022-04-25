Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $134.80

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $175,624,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,058,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $90,659,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $84,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.67. 1,725,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

