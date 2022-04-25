Analysts Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Price Target at $39.50

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Model N by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 130.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Model N by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Model N by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 82,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Model N has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $967.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

