Analysts Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) PT at $70.00

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($81.72) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($93.55) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 270,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

