Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $2,565.40

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,921.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,341. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 52-week low of $175.46 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

