Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) PT at $8.06

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,443,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,896,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.